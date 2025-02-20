CBSE Class X Science Exam 2025: Biology a relief, Chemistry a challenge for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class X Science exam on 20 February 2025, starting at 10.30 am and concluding at 1.30 pm. As per MoneyControl, students had 15 minutes before the exam for reading the question paper.

Student reactions: Physics demanded accuracy, Chemistry was tricky

Students reported that the exam was of moderate difficulty but required conceptual clarity. The Physics section was calculation-intensive, with those familiar with previous years’ papers finding it easier to navigate.

Chemistry posed challenges, with unexpected reaction-based questions. In contrast, Biology was seen as the subject that allowed the easiest scoring, with straightforward, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)-based questions.

Vedanshi Tiwari, a student from Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow, shared, “The Science paper was a blend of theoretical and case-based questions. The difficulty level was on the easier side, with more memory-based than experimental questions.”

Teachers’ perspective: NCERT-focused students had an advantage

As reported by MoneyControl, teachers found the question paper well-structured and balanced. A subject expert noted, “The exam followed an expected pattern, and students who focused on NCERT concepts should score well.” Those who practised sample papers and Exemplar exercises were expected to secure 60+ marks in the theory section.

Section-wise breakdown of the paper:

Section A: Objective-type questions, including four Assertion-Reasoning questions; no numericals

Section B: Theory-focused, moderate in difficulty

Section C: A mix of theory and case-based questions, with some experimental aspects

Section D: Theory-based, covering all three subjects, with easy-to-moderate difficulty

Section E: Competency-based questions

Marking scheme and passing criteria:

The Science theory exam carried 80 marks, divided across five units:

Chemical Substances – Nature and Behaviour (25 marks) : Topics included chemical reactions, acids and bases, and carbon compounds

World of Living (25 marks) : Covered life processes, reproduction, and evolution

Natural Phenomena (12 marks) : Included light reflection/refraction and the human eye

Effects of Current (13 marks) : Covered Ohm’s Law, alternating current, and domestic circuits

Natural Resources (5 marks): Environmental science topics

To pass, students must secure at least 33% in theory, 33% in practicals, and an overall 33% when combined.