AP Inter 2025 hall tickets: Expected release today, here’s how to download

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is expected to release the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 soon on its official website, bieap.apcfss.in .

As reported by Times of India, multiple sources indicate that the hall tickets could be issued today, February 20, 2025, though an official confirmation from the board is still awaited.

Once released, candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) will be able to download their hall tickets.

The document will contain essential details, including the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, and schedule.

Steps to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025:

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in . Click on the “IPE March-2025 Hall Tickets Download” link. Enter the required credentials. The hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for reference.

According to Times of India, the AP Inter first-year exams will be conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2025, while the second-year exams will take place from March 1 to March 10, 2025. Both exams are scheduled from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm.

Candidates must report to their assigned exam centres with a printed copy of their hall ticket and valid ID proof to be allowed entry into the examination hall.