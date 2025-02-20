AIBE 19 results 2024: Bar Council of India to announce results soon on official website

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the AIBE 19 Result 2024 soon on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 can check their results at https://allindiabarexamination.com once they are declared.



About the AIBE 19 exam

The AIBE 19 exam was conducted on December 22, 2024. Candidates attempted 100 multiple-choice questions covering 19 subjects related to law. The exam assesses candidates’ eligibility to practice law in India.



Answer key and objection process

The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024, allowing candidates to review and raise objections from December 30, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Each objection required a fee of Rs 500 per question.



Experts reviewed the objections, and if a candidate’s challenge was found valid, the Rs 500 fee was refunded. The final answer key will be released before the results are prepared and announced.



Steps to check AIBE 19 result 2024 after they are released

1. Visit the official website https://allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on the AIBE 19 Result 2024 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials (such as registration number and password).

4. Click on Submit to view your result.

5. Check your scorecard and download the result.

6. Take a printout for future reference.



The official website for AIBE 19 result

Candidates can check their AIBE 19 results only on the official website: https://allindiabarexamination.com. Once the results are announced, candidates must log in using their credentials to access their scores.