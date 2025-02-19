USA: Local businesses shying away from hiring Indian students amid Trump 2.0 immigration policies

Indian international students in the United States of America (USA) are losing their jobs as employers fear Donald Trump's immigration policy.

Many local businesses in the United States have also begun hiring people with legal work visas.

Local businesses, particularly Indian eateries and grocery stores, formerly relied on international students. However, due to the Trump administration's policy, they are now firing students and employing individuals with legal work visas.

Many students who rely on these jobs to support living expenses and repay large loans are concerned about jeopardising their visa status. International students with F-1 visas can work up to 20 hours per week on campus. However, many students work off-campus at restaurants, petrol stations, and retail stores, which are not permitted by visa requirements.

Students may also face consequences if they are caught working off campus. It can result in visa cancellations or deportation.

Speaking to Siasat on the condition of anonymity, a student from Hyderabad revealed that while people used to work in grocery stores and local eateries since Trump took office, the majority of them have left such positions for fear of being deported.

Although many are experiencing difficulties, they are either relying on savings or seeking assistance from their parents. They also avoid taking employment off campus.

It remains to be seen how this will affect admissions to higher education in the United States during the next intake.