UP: BTE Odd Semester results 2025 OUT; here’s how you can check

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the Odd Semester 2025 Results for polytechnic students. Candidates who took the first, third, and fifth semester exams between December 23, 2024, and January 13, 2025, can now view their results on the official BTEUP website, bteup.ac.in.

The results are now available, and students should verify their scores on the official website. The board has also created a simple mechanism for obtaining the results, providing a smooth experience for all candidates, MoneyControl reports.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

Visit the BTEUP portal at bteup.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click the "Results" option.

Click the link labelled "Polytechnic Odd Semester Result 2025."

Enter your roll number or enrollment number into the designated field.

Submit your information to get your results on the screen. Download and print a copy for further reference.

For students who are dissatisfied with their results, BTEUP has outlined a re-evaluation process. Candidates seeking re-evaluation must follow these steps:

Access the re-evaluation portal

Fill out the form

Pay the required fee

Submit before deadline

The revised results will be published within a few weeks of the re-evaluation procedure concluding. For any technical issues or questions, students should contact the BTEUP helpdesk or check the official website for updates.