SFI begin indefinite strike against dismissal of Kamaraj College student

In connection to the dismissal of a college student attached to the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the Kamaraj College authorities justified the expulsion of the student on the grounds of indiscipline.

Meanwhile, the five cadres attached to SFI, had begun an indefinite strike urging the management to cancel the dismissal order of the student, J Nesamani.

Addressing press persons, Vadathisai Hindu Nadars' Dharma Karapettai Paripalana Sangam Secretary P Vinayagamoorthy charged that a political party is brainwashing the students to protest against the college administration unnecessarily only to malign the image of the college.

The college management does not show partiality against students and refuses to collect excess fees from the students.

Tuticorin Education Society Treasurer Muthuselvam said that the student Nesamani was dismissed for being indisciplined. He repeatedly violated the decorum, and was previously suspended thrice for quarreling with a teacher in the first year, arguing with the vice0principal in second year and blocking the college secretary in the third year, which attracted the inquiries by disciplinary committee, he said, while charging that the outfit wrongly portraying the issue as if he was dismissed for protesting fees hike.

Meanwhile, the expelled student Nesamani who is also the SFI's district Vice-President, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) District Secretary E Suresh, District President K Dinesh, R Srinath and former student of Kamaraj College Chandanaselvam, have begun indefinite strike demanding reinstatement of Nesamani and urging the district administration to ensure government fixed fees is collected at the Kamaraj college.