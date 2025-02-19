RRB may release NTPC recruitment exam schedule soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the exam schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment soon. Once confirmed, the dates will be available on the official RRB websites.



The examination, which will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT), aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across various regions, stated a report by India Today.



Although the RRB has not officially announced the exam dates for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) NTPC posts, candidates should keep an eye on the official website, as the schedule is expected to be released shortly. Once published, applicants can check the detailed timeline on their respective regional RRB websites.



Admit card and city intimation slip

The admit card and city intimation slip will be issued separately. While the city intimation slip provides candidates with details of their exam city and venue in advance, the admit card is required to enter the examination hall.

The city intimation slip allows candidates to make necessary travel arrangements, as exam centres are often allocated outside their home cities.



Meanwhile, a key document required for the exam is a valid photo identification document along with their admit card. Accepted forms of ID include:

Passport

PAN card

Voter ID

Aadhaar card

Government employee ID

Driving licence