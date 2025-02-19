REET 2025 admit cards to be issued today: How to download

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2024 today, February 19. Registered candidates can access their hall tickets on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET 2024 exam is set for February 27 in two shifts. This year, a record number of students, almost 15.44 lakh, have enrolled for the exam. Notably, almost 1.5 lakh candidates come from outside Rajasthan, MoneyControl reports. The exam will be divided into two sessions: 10 am to 12.30 pm, and 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Applicants can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Find and click the "REET 2024 Admit Card" link on the homepage

Enter your application number and password

Download and print the hall pass for future use

Candidates are encouraged to carefully review all information on the admit card, including name, father's name, date of birth, exam date, and timings; if there are any inconsistencies, they should notify the authorities right away.

They also need to bring the same passport-sized photo that was uploaded during the application process to the testing location.

The REET exam pattern has been revised this year. Each question will now have five answer choices rather than four. Negative marking will be applicable to wrong answers.

Furthermore, candidates who leave more than 10% of the questions blank will be dismissed. A penalty for negative marking will also be imposed if up to ten questions remain unanswered.