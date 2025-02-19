Readjusting to Earth’s gravity biggest challenge: Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are currently stranded in space, are due to return to Earth on March 19. However, the two astronauts may have difficulty adjusting to Earth's gravity upon their return. Gravity may feel like a punishing force as Williams’ and Wilmore's bodies adjust to life on Earth.

Williams and Wilmore had previously spent over eight months in microgravity in orbit. Wilmore indicated that gravity will be their biggest obstacle whenever they return, Hindustan Times reports.

"Gravity is really tough, and that's what we feel when we get back," Wilmore told CNN. "Gravity starts pulling everything to lower extremities; fluids will be pulled down, and even lifting a pencil will feel like a workout," he added.

Williams also mirrored Wilmore's sentiments, adding that transitioning to life on land would be difficult. The rapid adjustment may cause discomfort and a sense of heaviness.

Experiments recently conducted by the European Space Agency (ESA) revealed that astronauts' cartilage may degrade owing to restricted movement. Lack of mobility can cause cartilage loss and cellular clumping, which are early signs of arthritis.

The latest study, published in the journal npj Microgravity, found that jumping workouts improved cartilage in mice. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University in the United States discovered that jump training three times per week resulted in thicker, healthier cartilage with normal cellular structure in mice.

Williams will allegedly go through a tough rehabilitation regimen to regain strength and bone density. Despite the hurdles, the astronauts remain optimistic about their return. "Floating in space is a lot of fun; I like my crazy hair," Wilmore explained.

Wilmore and Williams are scheduled to join SpaceX's Dragon spaceship for their journey home. They were originally scheduled for an eight-day mission in June 2024, but they have now been in space for 258 days due to issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule.

Both President Donald Trump, as well as SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk alleged that this delay was intentionally played out by former President Joe Biden for “political reasons.”