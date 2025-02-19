Police Akka to protect all school and college students in Vellore

To prevent crimes against school and college students in the district, the district administration launched the Police Akka scheme at the collector’s office on Tuesday, February 18.

Vellore Superintendent of Police N Mathivanan told The New Indian Express that one female police officer has been designated at all the girls' schools, co-education schools and colleges, while a male police officer has been appointed in boys' schools under the scheme.

The designated officials would first build trust among the students so that they can freely share their problems, including sexual harassment and eve-teasing, with the police.

The initiative, first launched in Coimbatore a few years ago, urges students, especially girls, to share their concerns with the Police Akka as they would with an elder sister.

Mathivanan said, “The focus is on girls' schools. We are also encouraging children to share any other issues that they may be facing as well, apart from sexual harassment. The designated officials would also see to it that children do not fall prey to drugs.”

He added that the phone numbers of these officials would be prominently displayed in all schools so that students could directly call the ‘Police Akkas’ for their concerns.

The police would also visit the schools once or twice a week, speak to students during prayer time, and interact with them in groups to create a bond, stated a report by The New Indian Express.