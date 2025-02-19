Nita Ambani's parents couldn't afford to send her to Harvard; here's the heart-warming story

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani shared a heartwarming story during her keynote address at the Harvard India Conference 2025 over the weekend.

Nita Ambani, 60, married to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, revealed that her mother had called her daughters-in-law on the morning of her keynote address to share a story about her childhood dreams, stated the Hindustan Times.



"I must tell you this. In the morning today, my mother called my daughters-in-law — Shloka and Radhika — and told them, ‘When Nita was young, we could not afford to send her to Harvard, even though she wanted to go. Now, they have called her to speak at Harvard’," she said, as loud applause filled the air.



"I just want to thank you all for making my mother so happy today," she further added



Dressed in a navy blue silk saree, Nita Ambani greeted the room with folded hands before her address. Her daughter, Isha Ambani, was also part of the audience.



After she delivered her speech at the conference, Nita Ambani also engaged in a light-hearted rapid-fire interview. The interviewer asked her to choose between her billionaire husband and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“I think Prime Minister Modi ji is good for the nation, and my husband Mukesh is good for my home,” she replied wittily.

Announcing Nita Ambani's participation in the conference, the Harvard India Conference described her as someone who had “impacted nearly 80 million lives through initiatives in rural transformation, health, education, sports, women empowerment, disaster management, arts, and urban renewal.”



"A passionate educator, she leads 15 schools, including the globally ranked Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and founded Jio Institute, focusing on cutting-edge disciplines," read a post on its official Instagram handle.