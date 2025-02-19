KIIT student suicide: Nepal warns to halt NOCs for students to study in Odisha colleges

The Nepalese government warned yesterday, Tuesday, January 18, that if the situation surrounding the death of a student at a Bhubaneswar university is not resolved properly and legally, it may discontinue granting no-objection certificates to students seeking to study in educational establishments in India's Odisha.

This follows the death of Prakriti Lamsal (20), a third-year BTech (Computer Science) student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), who allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Sunday afternoon, February 16, causing discontent on campus.

According to a statement issued by Nepal's Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to students intending to study at any university or educational institution in Odisha may be suspended in the future, The New Indian Express reports.

The ministry also urged those affected, especially university guardians and students, to be patient and stated that it has established a help centre to enable the effective resolution of the incident's concerns.

"The ministry is continuously making diplomatic efforts through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure a conducive environment for resuming the studies of Nepalese students," the statement said.

Meanwhile, members of the Nepalese Parliament, including Shishir Khanal, Bina Lama, Sita Mijar, Sher Bahadur Kunwar, and Shanti Bika, highlighted the KIIT incident in the House of Representatives at zero hour yesterday, February 18.

They expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members following the tragic death of Lamsal at KIIT and urged the government to make the necessary diplomatic efforts to ensure a thorough investigation into the student's mysterious death and to resolve issues affecting other Nepalese students studying at KIIT.