"I'm a victim of this flawed, unjust system": Karnataka Civil Services aspirants share ordeal amid KPSC's systematic failures

For thousands of aspirants in Karnataka, the dream of joining the state Civil Services has turned into a relentless struggle — one marked by systemic failures, bureaucratic negligence, and emotional turmoil.
The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has left candidates in a state of despair, with repeated errors in question papers, indefinite delays, and allegations of corruption. This has forced many to reconsider their futures.
The emotional toll on candidates
Prachi (name changed), a KPSC aspirant, has spent five years preparing for the exam, hoping for a stable career. Originally aiming for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), she shifted her focus to KPSC due to language barriers, believing it to be a viable alternative.
However, the reality has been far from what she expected. The recent errors in the Kannada version of the KPSC prelims paper have left her hopeless about the future.
“The same mistakes keep happening. In 2019, there were 59 translation errors in the exam, which were only corrected after protests. This time, there were around 79 mistakes — 30 to 35 of them were so severe that answering the question correctly was impossible using only the Kannada version,” she told EdexLive.
In one instance, an English question used the word ‘minimum,’ but the Kannada translation omitted it entirely, changing the meaning of the question. These inconsistencies disturb candidates during the exam, causing panic and confusion.
The uncertainty surrounding KPSC examinations has also taken a heavy toll on candidates’ mental health.
“I study 14-15 hours a day, sacrificing everything for this exam. But because of someone else’s mistakes, we suffer. And then we have to do it all over again for a re-exam,” she says.
After the last re-exam, Prachi struggled with emotional distress and anxiety for weeks, she shared, questioning herself constantly about whether she had chosen the wrong career path.
“Failed by the system”
Beyond the question paper errors, candidates face additional struggles. The lack of a fixed examination calendar, delays in notifications, and sudden cancellations create an environment of instability.
Prachi highlights how UPSC follows a strict schedule, ensuring candidates can plan ahead. In contrast, with KPSC, even two weeks before an exam, there is uncertainty about whether it will be held.
The consequences of these delays are far-reaching.
“I completed my LLB while preparing for KPSC, but I had to miss my Bar Council exam due to the re-exam schedule. I lost an entire year,” she says.
For many aspirants, financial and personal sacrifices have been immense.
“I am 30 years old, still financially dependent, and unmarried. As a woman, I also face pressure from my family to settle down. I convinced them to give me one more year to try, but what do I do when mistakes like this ruin my chances?” she added.
Demand for systemic reforms
Adding to the frustration are allegations of corruption and nepotism within the commission, say candidates.
In light of such a situation, Prachi argues that systemic reforms are necessary, not just another round of re-exams.
“Either UPSC should take over KPSC exams, or a Joint Public Service Commission should be formed. At the very least, we need strict rules to ensure transparency,” she added.
“Victim of this broken system”
Another aspirant, Pavan Maharaj, has been preparing for Civil Services for years. Coming from a family of manual scavengers in Davanagere, he moved to Bengaluru for coaching, determined to change his circumstances.
Despite clearing two Civil Police Constable exams with good marks, he refused to settle for less, aiming for a higher-ranking officer post.
However, repeated delays, corruption, and unfair examination practices have shattered his hopes.
Like Pavan, a majority of Civil Service aspirants in Karnataka, like in many other states, come from rural backgrounds and often face financial hardships during their preparation.
“This is a grave injustice,” he says, “I spend at least Rs 10,000 a month just to survive in Bengaluru. With every passing year, I am losing eligibility due to age limits. My parents depend entirely on me. How long can I keep preparing when the system itself is failing us?”
After years of preparation, he is now left wondering whether or not he can overcome this broken system.
“With deep regret, I say this — I am a victim of this flawed and unjust system. At times, I even consider switching paths to politics, believing that becoming a policymaker might be the only way to bring real change rather than just implementing policies made by others,” he added.
Both Prachi and Pavan, along with thousands of other aspirants, are demanding urgent action from the government, seeking regularity, transparency and accountability from the administration.