Correct the teaser, change the name’: Miranda House stands firm against misrepresentation in Ziddi Girls

Miranda House, an institution synonymous with academic excellence and feminist thought, has taken a resolute stand against its alleged misrepresentation in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Ziddi Girls. Outraged by the portrayal of its students, the college has officially contacted the filmmakers, demanding immediate corrective action.

Principal Prof (Dr) Bijaylaxmi Nanda confirmed that multiple emails and formal letters have been sent, including from the student body, so they are waiting for their response, for which the filmmakers have asked for two days.

“We want them to understand our deep anguish and outrage over this misrepresentation,” she stated. To tackle the issue, the college has formed a special committee, comprising members of the Women’s Development Cell, faculty, and advisors, which has reviewed the teaser and put forth recommendations. The primary demand is clear — either remove misleading references, change the name, or insert a disclaimer explicitly separating fiction from reality.

Despite the backlash, the show’s creators have maintained that Ziddi Girls does not undermine women’s rights, insisting that the controversy stems from a misunderstanding of the teaser. However, this explanation has not satisfied the college administration. “If that’s the case, then correct the teaser,” Prof Nanda argued and added, “Change the reference, change the name — at the very least, put a disclaimer at the beginning.”

The students, too, have actively voiced their concerns, requesting a meeting with the show’s creators and asking to review the upcoming promotional materials and the web series itself before release.

“We are still waiting for a response,” Prof Nanda confirmed, adding that while they are giving the creators time to act, the college is prepared to take further remedial measures, if necessary.

As one of India’s most prestigious women’s colleges, Miranda House has nurtured generations of trailblazers, including celebrated filmmaker Sonali Bose and actor Nandita Das of this series.

Prof Nanda expressed hope that such alumni would recognise the weight of this controversy and lend their voices to the cause. “They are also custodians of this institution’s legacy,” she said, emphasising the need to uphold Miranda House’s reputation.