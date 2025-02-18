Visakhapatnam: Seniors, juniors clash at engineering college

A fight broke out among students at Duvvada Vignan Engineering College in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, February 15.

Duvvada Circle Inspector A Malleshwara Rao said that Vigna Engineering College students unveiled a poster for the college fest named Yuva Taram which will be held on February 21 and 22 in the campus, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During this celebration, a dance performance was held by students on the campus. Rao stated that in this celebration, an argument occurred between a second-year junior student and a third-year senior student. when the junior student's feet unexpectedly hit the senior's leg, the junior apologised, but the senior took it personally and, along with his friends, hit the junior.

Acting on the issues, an argument between the junior and senior students led to a big fight in the college campus. The injured students taken to nearest hospital for medical treatment.

The incident came to light on Monday after a video went viral.

The junior student filed a complaint against the senior student at the Duvvada police station on Saturday (February 15). The police registered a case on and launched an investigation, according to the report by The New Indian Express.