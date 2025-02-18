UPSC Indian Economic & Statistical Services exam 2025: How to register

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting applications for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025.

Eligible candidates may apply online via the official website until March 4. The application correction window will be open between March 5 and March 11, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 47 vacancies, with 12 in the Indian Economic Service (IES) and 35 in the Indian Statistical Service (ISS). Candidates applying must be between 21 and 30 years as of August 1, 2025, i.e. born between August 2, 1995, and August 1, 2004.

Eligibility criteria:

IES applicants must hold a postgraduate degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics, or Econometrics from a recognised university

ISS aspirants must have a bachelor's degree in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Applied Statistics as one of the subjects, or a master's degree in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Applied Statistics from a recognised university

How to apply:

Visit the official UPSC website

Register via the One-Time Registration (OTR) site, which is mandatory for first-time applicants

Log in and complete the online application form

Upload the relevant papers and submit the form by the deadline

Candidates are advised to visit upsc.gov.in for more details.