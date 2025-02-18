University of Mysore: Students, staff protest shutting down of Hemagangotri PG Centre

Students and staff of Hemagangotri PG Centre, University of Mysore, in Hassan, staged a protest against the closing down of the centre, citing technical reasons.

The staff and the students boycotted classes on Monday, February 17, and sat at the entrance of the PG Centre, raising slogans against the state government for planning to shut the centre, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students also urged Minister for Higher Education Sudhakar not to shut the university centre in the interest of rural students. The students will intensify the agitation if the government fails to withdraw the decision to shut the centre at the earliest.

Sources said that the students and staff will boycott the classes today, Tuesday, February 18, too, protesting the decision of the state government.

In more news

GITAM Deemed-to-be University School of Business has launched the International Consulting Immersion Program (ICIP) in collaboration with the University Of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), United States of America (USA) and the University of Surrey, United Kingdom (UK).

The expert interaction meeting was held at GITAM School of Business in Visakhapatnam on Monday, February 17, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The discussions centred around key areas such as Student Exchange, Faculty Exchange, Joint Degree Programs, and Student Immersion, with a strong focus on experiential learning in diverse business environments.