Tesla enters Indian EV market; starts recruitments in Mumbai, Delhi

Tesla has started recruiting in India, hinting at its plans to enter the country’s electric vehicle (EV) market. This follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting during the latter’s recent trip to the United States (US), according to a report by The Indian Express.



A LinkedIn job post revealed that Tesla is seeking candidates for 13 positions across Mumbai and Delhi. These roles include both customer-facing and back-end positions, such as service technicians, advisory roles, customer engagement managers, and delivery operations specialists.



To recall, Tesla has long considered entering India but was deterred by high import duties. However, recent government policy changes, including a reduction in basic customs duty on luxury EVs priced above $40,000 from 110 per cent to 70 per cent, have made the Indian market more attractive.



India’s EV sector is still small compared to China’s, where 11 million electric cars were sold last year. In contrast, India’s EV sales stood at nearly 1,00,000 units in the same period. Despite this, Tesla sees growth potential in India as the government promotes cleaner energy and provides incentives for EV adoption.



Tesla hirings

Tesla’s hiring activity suggests the company is setting up operations in India even as there is no official confirmation on when it will start selling vehicles. Analysts believe Tesla may begin by importing cars before deciding on local manufacturing, depending on demand and government support.



Additionally, the company’s move also comes amid broader trade discussions. Following the Modi-Musk meeting, US President Donald Trump stated that India and the US were in talks to reduce trade imbalances and increase US military sales, including potential F-35 fighter jet deals.



Tesla’s increasing global footprint highlights the intersection of business and politics, with Musk’s ventures expanding into various strategic partnerships worldwide.