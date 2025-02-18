Tech meets healthcare services: AIIMS professor hails Blinkit's ambulance services

A professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has hailed Blinkit's ambulance service after the hospital received a patient transported via the fast-response initiative.

Deepak Agrawal, a Professor of Neurosurgery, took to LinkedIn to share his admiration for the service, calling it a "healthcare revolution India has been waiting for." His post has since gone viral, striking a chord with users online, stated the Hindustan Times.

In his LinkedIn post, Agrawal recounted how the AIIMS Trauma Centre received a patient brought in by Blinkit’s ambulance service. He commended the professionalism and promptness of the paramedic staff, who provided critical care during the journey. From the C-spine immobilisation to administering emergency medication, the ambulance team ensured the patient was stabilised for immediate medical attention upon arrival.