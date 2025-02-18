Tech meets healthcare services: AIIMS professor hails Blinkit's ambulance services

A professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has hailed Blinkit's ambulance service after the hospital received a patient transported via the fast-response initiative.
Deepak Agrawal, a Professor of Neurosurgery, took to LinkedIn to share his admiration for the service, calling it a "healthcare revolution India has been waiting for." His post has since gone viral, striking a chord with users online, stated the Hindustan Times.
In his LinkedIn post, Agrawal recounted how the AIIMS Trauma Centre received a patient brought in by Blinkit’s ambulance service. He commended the professionalism and promptness of the paramedic staff, who provided critical care during the journey. From the C-spine immobilisation to administering emergency medication, the ambulance team ensured the patient was stabilised for immediate medical attention upon arrival.
"This is the kind of service we used to read about and see in developed countries," Agrawal wrote, emphasising the quality of care that exceeded expectations. He included a picture of the patient being attended to at the trauma centre, highlighting the swift response and care that significantly improved the outcome.
Agrawal's post resonated with many users, who expressed their appreciation for the new healthcare service. The service aims to bridge the gap in emergency medical transport across the country. The idea of a quick-response ambulance service that offers top-notch care is indeed a breakthrough for India, where timely access to medical assistance can be the difference between life and death.
Blinkit's ambulance launch
The quick-commerce company Blinkit has launched a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram, with plans to expand the service to other cities in India in the next two years, announced Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa on social media platform X on January 2.
Dhindsa said that the ambulances would have medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, AEDs (Automated External Defibrillator), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, emergency medicines, and injections. The ambulance will come with a paramedic, an assistant, and a trained driver.