Sports equipment & gym facilities for all municipal schools and parks: AP Minister Ponguru Narayana

The sports ground of Santhapeta Municipal Corporation Model School will be developed according to a master plan, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Dr Ponguru Narayana.

On Monday, February 17, the minister, accompanied by officials, inspected the school's sports ground. He recalled that during a recent visit, the area was filled with rocks and thorny bushes, which he directed officials to clear and level, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Highlighting the significance of this large sports ground, he mentioned that a consultancy firm was engaged to draft a master plan for its phased development. The project includes installing sports equipment to benefit students and the community.

The minister stated that within six months to a year, the ground will feature a walking track, volleyball, kabaddi, basketball, football, hockey, and net cricket courts.

In the initial phase, a compound wall, walking track, and basketball court will be constructed.

Additionally, the minister held a meeting with headmasters of all municipal schools in the city to discuss their issues and instructed the municipal commissioner to address them.

Plans are in place to equip 54 divisions' parks and municipal schools with sports and gym equipment, which will be available in the next three months.

He also announced efforts to provide internet facilities in all municipal schools, thanking ACT Fibernet management for their positive response.