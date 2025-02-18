“Public health crisis”: Telangana junior doctors slam call to legalise unqualified doctors

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has strongly opposed the demand for training certificates for unqualified Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Private Medical Practitioners (PMPs).

This comes after a video of MLC M Kodandaram surfaced, in which he argued that RMPs and PMPs play a crucial role in rural healthcare and deserve formal recognition.

His statement followed a protest by RMPs and PMPs at Indira Park in Hyderabad, where they demanded legitimacy and an end to raids against their clinics.

However, his remarks have sparked a heated debate within the medical community, with many doctors expressing strong opposition.

According to the association, legitimising their practice would endanger public health and undermine the years of rigorous education required to become a doctor.

“A growing threat to public health”

T-JUDA President Dr Kommu Rahul, in a conversation with EdexLive, emphasised that the rise of unqualified practitioners is a major concern.

"Our protest is against individuals who falsely claim to be medical professionals without any certification. They lack proper knowledge of antibiotics, misuse them, and prescribe medicines without understanding dosages or courses. This is dangerous and illegal," Dr Rahul stated.

“What’s more concerning is that educated individuals, including a respected professor, are supporting these unqualified practitioners. If even intellectuals back such dangerous practices, it raises serious questions about our healthcare priorities,” he added.

He highlighted how Telangana’s medical infrastructure has evolved over the years.

“Today, every district in Telangana has a medical college, and the government has set up new hospitals to ensure that qualified doctors are available. Despite this progress, a few doctors move to other cities due to systemic inequities,” he said.

T-JUDA also accused unqualified practitioners of running illegal clinics and engaging in unethical financial arrangements.

"These individuals not only prescribe medicines without proper qualifications but also refer patients to private corporate hospitals in exchange for commissions — sometimes taking as much as 30 per cent of the patient’s bill. This exploits vulnerable patients and turns healthcare into a business transaction," Dr Rahul stated.

Beyond financial misconduct, the improper prescription of medicines poses severe risks.

More systemic challenges

While addressing these concerns, Dr Rahul also pointed out the stark salary disparity between doctors in Telangana and other states.

"There is a serious salary disparity. In Telangana, a government doctor earns about Rs 50,000 a month. In contrast, even a driver in Hyderabad earns Rs 40,000 - Rs 45,000. Why would someone invest 10 years in medical education for such low pay? This is why many doctors leave rural areas for urban centres," he stated.

Although the government has invested in healthcare infrastructure, salaries remain below par, further discouraging doctors from serving in rural areas.

The association has urged the government and medical authorities to take immediate action to prevent unqualified individuals from practising medicine.