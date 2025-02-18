Odisha gov’t forms fact finding committee on Nepali student’s suicide in KIIT

The Odisha state government announced the formation of a high-level fact-finding committee today, February 18, to look into all aspects of the purported suicide of a Nepali girl student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) campus in Bhubaneshwar.

The government's information and public relations department issued a press release stating that appropriate legal action would be taken based on the committee's conclusions.

The state government has taken immediate cognisance of the matter, and the institution where the incident occurred has been placed on notice, according to the statement, adding that steps have been taken to arrest the security guards and suspend the erring university officials involved in mistreating the protesting students, The New Indian Express reports.

Reports of misconduct, including the use of force against students by private individuals, are being investigated, and those responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the law, according to the press note, which also stated that the Odisha government is committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of all students.

The state government would take all necessary steps to guarantee that justice is administered promptly and fairly, it said.

The committee, led by the additional top Secretary of the Home Department, Satyabrata Sahu, is made up of Shubha Sarma, the Principal Secretary in the Women and Child Development Department, and Aravind Agrawal, the Secretary of the Higher Education Department.