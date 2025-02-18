KIIT student protests: VC apologises to Nepalese students, announces removal of 2 faculty members

Prof Saranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), apologised to Nepali students today, Tuesday, February 18, for the institution's handling of the death of a third-year BTech student from Nepal.

He also announced that two officials who made "extremely irresponsible" comments during the incident had been removed from service.

“We are extremely appalled by the untoward incident that took place on our campus on the evening of 16th February 2025. We are also regretful of the way some of us behaved towards the agitating students… The comments made by two of our officers are extremely irresponsible. We have removed them from service. We, too, apologize for all that has happened and hereby tender our love and affection to all the students and people of Nepal,” the vice-chancellor’s letter stated.