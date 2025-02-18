KIIT student protests: VC apologises to Nepalese students, announces removal of 2 faculty members

Prof Saranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), apologised to Nepali students today, Tuesday, February 18, for the institution's handling of the death of a third-year BTech student from Nepal.
He also announced that two officials who made "extremely irresponsible" comments during the incident had been removed from service.
“We are extremely appalled by the untoward incident that took place on our campus on the evening of 16th February 2025. We are also regretful of the way some of us behaved towards the agitating students… The comments made by two of our officers are extremely irresponsible. We have removed them from service. We, too, apologize for all that has happened and hereby tender our love and affection to all the students and people of Nepal,” the vice-chancellor’s letter stated.
The letter also appealed Nepali students to resume classes, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
The VC’s letter followed outrage over the crackdown and “insensitive comments” made by a few staff members towards Nepalese students protesting against the student’s alleged suicide and eviction of nearly 500 Nepalese students from the private university’s hostels.
In another notice, KIIT stated that disciplinary action has been launched against security staff and officials in relation to the student's death. The university also said that two senior housing officials and one senior administrative officer from the International Relations Office (IRO) have been suspended pending an investigation.
The director of the girl's hostel and an associate professor of computer science have been fired for making disparaging remarks towards Nepalese students, according to KIIT officials. The two officials also issued a video statement apologising for their remarks.
Meanwhile, over 100 Nepali students are still protesting on the campus, demanding a high-level probe into the incident.