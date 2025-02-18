DRDO offers internships for science & engineering students; details HERE

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is giving internships to students pursuing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees in engineering and general science. This initiative seeks to give students hands-on experience and exposure to cutting-edge defence technology research.

The DRDO internship programme enables students to gain experience in a variety of defense-related fields. It enables students to participate in real-time initiatives and cutting-edge research, thereby contributing to the development of technologies critical to India's military capabilities, MoneyControl reports.

Interns will receive practical experience by participating in research and development (R&D) activities at DRDO laboratories and facilities.

Here are the salient features of the internship:

Areas covered in the internship will be relevant to DRDO, with a focus on research and development (R&D) and defence technologies.

Students will take part in active research initiatives at the DRDO Lab or institution.

Students will be encouraged to contact the DRDO Lab or Establishment via their respective institutes or colleges to apply, depending on their academic subject.

Interns will only get access to unclassified regions of DRDO labs, which ensures security restrictions.

Applicants must also remember that completion of training does not guarantee employment at DRDO, nor is the organisation liable for injuries or accidents that occur during the period of internship.

Students must first locate a DRDO lab or establishment relevant to their field of study to apply.

Applications must be submitted through the student's institute or college, which will forward the application to the appropriate DRDO laboratory. Once submitted, approval is based on available openings and the Lab Director's discretion.