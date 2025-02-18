CISF constable results likely to be out soon

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to release the CISF Constable/Fire (Male) Result 2025 soon. The recruitment process, which includes 1,130 vacancies, is in its final stages, with thousands of candidates eagerly awaiting their results.

Once the results are announced, the steps to check results are:

Step 1: Visit the official CISF website: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

To recall, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the CISF Constable recruitment were conducted between December 24, 2024, and January 20, 2025, at 35 centres across India. Qualifying candidates will proceed to the next stage, which includes document verification and the written examination.

Physical Test

During the selection process, candidates had to first clear the Height Bar Test before advancing to the PET, which required them to complete a five-kilometre run within 24 minutes. Ex-servicemen were exempted from the PET but had to undergo the PST.



The PST focused on height, chest, and weight measurements. Candidates from hilly areas and tribal communities were given specific relaxations, provided they submitted valid certificates. The PST was only qualifying in nature and did not carry any marks.



Further, candidates were also subjected to biometric verification, including fingerprint and thumbprint registration, to ensure authenticity. Those who failed the PST had the option to appeal the decision on the same day, except for the running test.



Selection process

The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the written examination and their qualifications in the PET/PST rounds. Selection will be done state-wise and category-wise, ensuring compliance with reservation policies, stated a report by Moneycontrol.