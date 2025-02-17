NTA to release UGC-NET December 2024 scorecards SOON

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 exam in January 2025.

The provisional answer key has been issued, and the results, along with the final answer key, will be available soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time when the UGC-NET December 2024 results will be released.

The exam was conducted on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025. The tentative answer key was revealed on January 31, and the objection period ended on February 3.

The agency had also provided the question papers, which included recorded responses.

The NTA stated that a panel of subject matter experts will evaluate the challenges, and if deemed correct, the answer key will be changed.

The NTA will not inform candidates individually about whether or not they have accepted challenges.

The UGC-NET results will be generated and announced using the final answer key. Along with the results, the agency will release subject and category-specific cut-off scores.

To check the UGC-NET December 2024 results online, follow these steps:

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in Click on the UGC NET December exam result link on the home page Enter your login details Submit and view the results

Candidates can download the UGC NET December scorecards using their application number and date of birth when they are out.