KMC medical students step out to study health of villagers

In a significant step toward reshaping medical education, the National Medical Commission (NMC) introduced key modifications in training emphasizing community-based learning.

One of the most important modification is the integration of rural health exposure in the curriculum, requiring medical students to actively engage with villagers and address the health concerns of rural communities.

Curriculum is designed to instil a sense of responsibility and empathy among medical students from the beginning.

Under this initiative, each student adopts five families from villages near their medical college. They conduct regular visits to these families to assess the health status of all family members, facilitate preventive, promotive and curative health services to families and create awareness about various government schemes meant for poor under the guidance of faculty members.

As part of the NMC guidelines, medical students of Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, along with the team from the Community Medicine department, have started visiting the villages of Kumbashi and Koravadi in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

Dr Ashwini Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine, KMC, Manipal told The New Indian Express that initiative has been made aligning with the National Medical Commission's guidelines for practical learning.

''As students interact with villagers, assess their health conditions, and spread awareness about hygiene and preventive care, it would be practical learning for the students too'' he said.

''Last year, students in KMC, Manipal visited Katapady, Kemmannu, Kodavoor, Laxmi Nagara, Athrady, Parkala among other villages and engaged in this community focused programme,'' Dr Ashwini Kumar added.

During their visit, medical students assist pregnant women in maintaining good health and ensuring safe deliveries as part of their community outreach.

They also conduct health check ups and educate them on prenatal care and nutrition. As students collect data, it will be analysed to recommend improvements in local people's healthcare.