“I respect all languages.”: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after TN's accusation of Hindi imposition

After the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)- led Tamil Nadu government accused the Centre of imposition of language and non-release of funds for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the Central government is committed to implementing the NEP.

Pradhan stated, "To create competition among students, to create a level-playing field, we have to come to a common platform. NEP is the new aspirational common platform. I respect all languages. This NEP, envisioned by PM Modi, is giving emphasis to the mother tongue," Hindustan Times reports

He went on to say that while Tamil was one of the oldest languages, there was nothing wrong with students in Tamil Nadu receiving education in multiple languages.

"Tamil is one of the oldest languages of our civilisation. But what is wrong if a student in Tamil Nadu will learn multilingual aspect in education? It can be Tamil, English and other Indian languages. There is no imposition of Hindi or any other language on them. Some friends in Tamil Nadu are doing politics. But the Government of India is committed to implementing NEP, and there are certain conditions with NEP," the Minister said.

The education minister went on to say that certain political parties were opposed to implementing the NEP for political reasons, even though education is on the concurrent list.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin attacked the BJP-led Union government on Monday, accusing it of seeking to impose Hindi on the Southern state.