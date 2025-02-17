Erode: 31-year-old Tamil teacher arrested for sending obscene WhatsApp messages to Class XII student

The district police arrested a 31-year-old Tamil teacher from a private school in Erode for sending obscene text messages to a 17-year-old Class XII student through WhatsApp messages.

The accused was identified as M Alauddin, (31), of Karungalpalayam in Erode, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Police said, "Alauddin worked as a Tamil teacher at a private school located on Chithode road in Erode. It is alleged he sent obscene text messages via WhatsApp to a 17-year-old boy studying in Class XII at the same school on February 9. It is also alleged that Alauddin invited the student to meet him privately via text messages."

"The student told his parents this. The student's parents filed a complaint with Childline on February 10. Subsequently, information was provided to the District Child Welfare Committee on behalf of Childline. Later, a complaint was filed at the Karungalpalayam police station on behalf of the District Child Welfare Committee. The police, investigating the complaint, arrested Alauddin under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on Saturday night, February 15. Further investigations are on," police added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.