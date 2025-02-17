Eight students injured due to bus crash in Haryana

Unfortunately, in a tragic accident in Haryana, eight students were injured when a private school bus crashed and fell into a canal near Noach village in the Kaithal district today, Monday, February 17, police said.

Initial investigation suggested that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a malfunction in the steering wheel.

The driver lost control of the vehicle due to a steering wheel malfunction. Panic gripped the area as students screamed for help. Passersby rushed to the spot to rescue them. They pulled the injured out of the submerged bus and rushed them to the hospital, as stated by The Tribune.

Police officials from the Keorak police post and the 112 emergency team arrived on the spot. The police started an investigation. According to initial reports, the accident occurred when the bus of Guru Nanak Academy, Pehowa, was moving along the canal embankment after picking up the students.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rajinder Kumar, in charge of the Keorak police post, said all injured were out of danger.

Another incident

Two students of Ashoka University were found dead in Sonipat in separate incidents, police said on Sunday, February 16.

In one incident, a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru is suspected to have died after jumping from an upper floor of the hostel building, Station House Officer of Rai police station, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep, said over the phone.

While police suspect suicide, further investigations in the matter are underway, the officer said.

Meanwhile, another student hailing from Telangana is suspected to have died from cardiac issues after he was found lying unconscious near the university's gate. He was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead, the officer said.