Centre intervenes after Infosys draws flack for firing 350 trainees, directs K’taka gov’t to take action

Following a complaint submitted by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), the union government has intervened to evaluate Infosys' decision to fire 350 new employees. The administration has forwarded the matter to the Karnataka Labour Commissioner, requesting him to take suitable action.

"In this, a request has been made to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to intervene immediately to prevent unlawful termination by Infosys Limited…," the Centre stated in its official directive to the state government, Times of India reports.

The trainees were sacked after failing internal exams at Infosys' Mysuru campus, where freshers are trained before being assigned to projects. The evaluations examined Java programming and database management systems (DBMS), with a minimum pass rate of 65 per cent. Infosys gave the impacted employees three opportunities, but they were unable to pass the test.

The situation at Infosys is similar to a previous move by Wipro, which fired trainees who failed internal tests after onboarding. Saurabh Govil, Wipro's Chief Human Resources (HR) Officer, justified the decision, arguing that the company needed to verify recruits were technically up to date, considering that many were employed two years ago but only recently onboarded.

This pattern of delayed onboarding and subsequent terminations has raised questions about Information Technology (IT) organisations' personnel management techniques. Many freshers who obtained job offers in 2022 had to wait more than a year before starting work, only to encounter tough examinations that resulted in job losses.