Bengaluru techie makes desperate job appeal; shares CV on Reddit

In his desperation to find employment, he said he was even ready to work for free in order to gain experience. The Reddit user shared his CV with details like his name and college in hopes of landing a job through Reddit, Hindustan Times stated.



“Will work for free"

“Burn my resume but please help. Desperate & Ready to Work for Free Remotely – 23' Grad Looking for a Job ASAP,” the Bengaluru-based college graduate wrote on Reddit. Further, he gave some information about his background and skills, writing: “I’m a 2023 graduate with a B.E. in Information Science and Engineering, and I’m currently struggling to land a job," he said.



“I specialise in Java, Python, DevOps, Cloud Computing, and Machine Learning and have experience working with CI/CD pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes, and API development,” the CV read.



The Bengaluru man explained that since graduating from college, he had been unable to land a full-time job. However, he did work as an intern at two companies. Both internships lasted a month each. “At this point, I’m willing to work remotely for free to gain experience and prove my skills. If anyone knows of any opportunities—internships, freelance gigs, or even open-source projects—please reach out. I’m desperate but eager to contribute and learn,” he said.