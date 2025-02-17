AP: 33 youth trained to develop model villages

As many as 33 youngsters completed their training at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) to help transform villages into model villages, Vijayawada Member of Parliament (MP) Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) announced on Sunday, February 16.

Trained under the Kesineni Foundation in Hyderabad, the candidates received certificates and will be designated as Panchayat Champions. Their primary role will be to ensure the effective implementation of Central and State government schemes at the village level.

“These Panchayat Champions will act as a bridge between the people and the government, coordinating with village leaders on development works and scheme implementation. We are planning to provide water to every household in Tiruvuru,” said Kesineni.

He also revealed that a special initiative is under consideration to establish sanitary napkin manufacturing units at four locations, aiming to provide affordable hygiene products to poor communities, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

The MP emphasised his commitment to rural development and welfare.

In more news...

Students should align their conversations, thoughts, and actions with their life goals, drawing inspiration from great legends of the country and state, said Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar.

Addressing the concluding session of Prakasam Balotsavam-2, held on Sunday evening, February 16, at PVR Municipal High School grounds, the SP advised students to avoid wasting time on unnecessary activities and instead practice gaining knowledge through every opportunity.