Watch: Mammootty's Bramayugam included by UK film school’s curriculum for sound design, video of lesson goes viral

The video provides a detailed description of Bramayugam's soundscape in key sequences, emphasising its role in building suspense and creating an ominous atmosphere, India Today reports.

The film, which received critical acclaim for its technical quality, cinematography, and sound design throughout its theatrical run, piqued fans' interest when they saw the same aspects recognised and referenced globally.

Director Rahul Sadasivan, actor Arjun Ashokan, and composer Christo Xavier also shared the video on their Instagram stories, expressing their appreciation for the film's global recognition.

Bramayugam grossed more than Rs 95 crore throughout its theatrical run and was praised for its creative use of sound and imagery in horror storytelling.

Rahul Sadasivan directed Bramayugam, which also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz in major roles. The film, shot in black and white, was produced on a grand scale between Kochi and Ottapalam, Kerala, merging mythology and fantasy to create a haunting cinematic experience.