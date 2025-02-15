UAS Bengaluru cancels recruitment exam for teaching posts before 24 hours; new dates yet to be announced

The recruitment examination for Assistant Professor (AP) posts at Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK), University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru, was abruptly postponed today, February 15, just 24 hours before it was scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 16.

"The Written Examination for Direct Recruitment of Teaching posts in the Cadre of Assistant Professor in UAS, Bengaluru which is scheduled on 16-02-2025 is postponed until further orders due to unavoidable circumstances. The next date of Written Examination will be intimated in due course," a notice released by the university stated.

The last-minute announcement has caused widespread distress among candidates, many of whom had already travelled from across the country to Bengaluru.

The abrupt postponement has left aspirants frustrated. Many had dedicated months of preparation and incurred significant travel and accommodation expenses to take the exam.

For many, this examination was a crucial opportunity to secure a faculty position at the prestigious UAS Bengaluru, which recently received A+ accreditation from NAAC.

"It is a highly reputed institute in Karnataka, and many candidates have been aspiring for these positions. While we understand that logistical challenges may arise, the administration should have informed us well in advance. This last-minute decision has caused unnecessary hardship," said one affected candidate, on the condition of anonymity.

“Many of the eligible candidates have already made travel and accommodation arrangements prior to the exam. They have had to incur a significant amount of money in flight tickets. Now, they have no idea if the exam will be conducted or not,” the candidate told EdexLive.

As of now, the university has not announced a revised date for the examination, leaving aspirants uncertain about their next steps.

In response to the situation, candidates are now calling for the recruitment and examination process to be handed over to independent agencies such as the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), or the National Testing Agency (NTA).