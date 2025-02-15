Two youth, including college student, fatally attacked in Tamil Nadu; three detained

In a tragic incident near Mayiladuthurai town on Friday night, February 14, two young men, one of whom was a college student, lost their lives following a violent altercation. This was stated in a report by The Times of India. The Mayiladuthurai police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the murders.



Contrary to claims from the victims' families that the youth were killed for opposing illicit liquor sales, authorities assert that the incident stemmed from personal animosity.



According to police reports, tensions had been escalating between M Moovendhan, 24, and his neighbour R Dinesh, 28, both residents of North Street in Muttom village. On February 13, an exchange occurred when Dinesh allegedly mocked Moovendhan while passing by on a two-wheeler. This led to a physical confrontation, which was diffused by local residents.



The hostility extended to their families as well. On Friday around 8.30 pm, Dinesh was conversing with his friends — K Harish, 25; B Sakthi, 20; and K Ajay, 19 — on North Street. At this time, an inebriated Moovendhan, accompanied by M Thangadurai, 28, and R Rajkumar, 34, approached the group. An argument ensued, during which Moovendhan and his associates attempted to assault Dinesh with knives.



In the ensuing struggle, Harish, Sakthi, and Ajay intervened to defend Dinesh. Tragically, Harish sustained severe abdominal injuries, Sakthi was wounded in the back, and Ajay suffered cuts to his hands. Despite being rushed to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, Harish and Sakthi were pronounced dead upon arrival.



The Perambur police have registered a case and arrested Thangadurai, Rajkumar, and Moovendhan, who have been remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the bereaved families protested, refusing to allow autopsies and demanding that authorities take action against two women they accuse of being involved in illegal liquor sales in Muttom.

However, police maintain that the double homicide resulted solely from personal disputes.