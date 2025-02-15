Tirunelveli: Guest lecturer arrested under POCSO Act for sexually harassing minor student

A guest lecturer of a government-aided arts and science college was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Palayamkottai all-women police on Thursday night, February 13, for allegedly sexually harassing a minor first-year college girl.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Bright Jewards from Maruthakulam, was working as a temporary faculty member at the college, where over 3,000 students study, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He allegedly harassed the student by making inappropriate phone calls and sending obscene messages at night.

Following a complaint filed by the victim along with her parents at the Palayamkottai all-women police station, an investigation was launched.

Based on the inquiry, police confirmed that the lecturer had engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior with the student, and arrested under the POCSO Act.

This is the second such incident reported from the same college recently.

In Odisha...

A government school teacher was arrested for allegedly misbehaving and touching a Class VII girl student inappropriately on the school premises at Rekhideipur under Jenapur police limits in Jajpur district on Friday, February 14.

The accused has been identified as Arun Kumar Mallha, Assistant teacher of Rekhideipur Nodal Panchayat High School. He was arrested on February 14 for allegedly touching the private parts of a 13-year-old student in the school on January 27, the police said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.