Techie laid off from tech company calls it a ‘relief’, sparks debate with $200K severance package

A tech professional who was formerly employed at one of the world’s largest tech companies took to the anonymous professional community Blind to post after being laid off, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

In the post, the individual described feeling "relieved" to leave behind what they called a “toxic” and “dog-eat-dog” work culture. They also revealed receiving a $200K severance package (approximately Rs 1.7 crore), a detail that quickly became a hot topic of discussion.



“Laid off and relieved…,” the techie wrote. “I was sick of the toxic, dog eats dog culture. Sick! I'm sure something else will come up. I don't want to be a part of the rat race anymore. The $200K severance (including the vest) is enough for me,” the individual continued.



Expanding on their thoughts, the tech professional added, “I don’t want to prove myself anymore,” expressing a desire to step away from the pressures of corporate life and instead focus purely on learning and experimenting with technology.



Concluding their post with a strong statement, the individual wrote, “Fk this prestige handcuffs!! They only give disease. For once, I want to just enjoy life.”



The internet reacts

The post triggered a wave of reactions on the platform, with users weighing in from different perspectives. A few questioned the techie about their company and employment details, while others chose humour to respond.



One user enviously remarked, “Damn, I want 200K severance.” Another compared their experience, writing, “$200K severance, and you’re complaining? I was laid off from Oracle with $14K.”



A third user took a more encouraging stance, commenting, “A person who can get laid off and think positively is a WINNER. I'm sure you'll eventually find your way back to 600K TC or whatever you decide gives you more fulfilment.”



Meanwhile, another user pointed out, “It’s hard not to think positively when you’re out of work and still receive a $200K paycheck.”



The post has since sparked conversations about workplace culture, financial security, and the true cost of high-paying tech jobs.