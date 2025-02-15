Sadhguru urges students to outthink their smartphones, stresses active intelligence

Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation Chief Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, advised students to be "smarter than their smartphones" while encouraging them not to perceive exams as a "challenge to their intelligence." This was stated in a report by NDTV.



Speaking at Pariksha Pe Charcha, Sadhguru explained that exams serve as a means to assess whether students are ready for the next stage of education. "If you look at the grass or that motorcycle, you should think — what is the physics, math, and chemistry of it? Education gives you the fundamentals and, ultimately, access to life. To gain this access, one essential aspect is active dynamic intelligence," he said.



When asked about social media and phone addiction, Sadhguru emphasised that individuals should control their smartphone usage rather than letting it dictate their actions. He also dismissed the idea of "overthinking," stating that deep thought is necessary to achieve something meaningful. "You may call it stress or anxiety, but the problem is that you don't know how to keep your mind aligned. What is not well aligned will cause friction, further causing stress," he noted.



Highlighting the benefits of meditation, the spiritual leader pointed out that studies have shown the Shambhavi Mahamudra practice activates a significant portion of the brain. "This is what needs to happen — that everything is lit up. The more you activate your intelligence, the more access you have to everything around you. If your body is well-exercised, you can function better. Then why shouldn’t that be true for your mental faculties?" he questioned.



Sadhguru also discouraged students from comparing intelligence, calling it a misleading concept. "Am I as intelligent as this person or that person? There is no such thing. It’s a farce that's been spread in the world. Everybody can sparkle and do things that others cannot imagine. The only reason that sparkle doesn't happen is because there is no striving," he said.



Additionally, nutrition and health experts Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar, and Revant Himatsingka discussed the significance of healthy eating habits and the crucial role of quality sleep in academic success during a special session of Pariksha Pe Charcha.



On Wednesday, February 12, actor Deepika Padukone shared insights on stress management, opening up about her struggles with depression.



Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual initiative where Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students preparing for board examinations, addressing their concerns about exam stress and other academic challenges.