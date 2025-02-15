NEET MDS 2025 date ANNOUNCED: Here’s how you can check

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 test date has been formally announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). An advertisement in a major newspaper states that the exam is set for April 19, 2025, EduGraph reports.

Candidates can apply online at natboard.edu.in from February 18 to March 10. The NEET MDS 2025 information bulletin is likely to be available soon at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Here’s how to check the examination schedule:

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in Look for the announcement under the 'Examinations' section Download the official NEET MDS 2025 information bulletin Cross-check the exam date and registration deadlines mentioned in official notifications

The announcement follows months of uncertainty around the exam scheduling and registration process. Previously, NBEMS announced an exam calendar on November 27, 2024, stating that NEET MDS 2025 would be held on January 31.

However, the registration procedure did not begin, creating confusion among candidates.

In instance, last year's NEET MDS exam was held on March 18, with an internship completion deadline of March 31, which was ultimately extended till June 30. This year's exam has been delayed by a month, and the internship completion deadline for NEET MDS 2025 has yet to be established.