Madhya Pradesh HC's ruling on EWS age relaxation sparks hope; candidates demand permanent reform

The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s (HC) recent decision to grant interim age relaxation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 has come as a relief for thousands of candidates.

Yet, while many welcomed the judgment as a long-overdue step toward fairness, they also called for permanent reforms to bring EWS candidates on par with other reserved categories.

The ruling, which directs UPSC to accept applications from EWS candidates beyond the current age limit, comes after years of protests and legal challenges over the exclusion of EWS candidates from age and attempt relaxations in Central government recruitments.

While the final verdict is yet to be arrived upon, aspirants believe this temporary relief must translate into a lasting policy change.

Level playing field?

Aspirants argue that economic hardship, not just social background, should be considered when granting age relaxations.

Sharing how financial struggles delayed his UPSC preparation, a candidate told EdexLive, on condition of anonymity, “Coming from a General category family where my father was the sole breadwinner for a family of 12, we faced immense financial struggles.”

“There was a time when he didn’t receive a salary for six years due to corruption in the BISCOMAN department. Under such circumstances, it was impossible for me to start preparing at an early age. If SC, ST, and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes) candidates from well-off families receive age relaxations of 35 and 37 years, why should poor General category candidates be denied the same opportunity?" he added.

The current UPSC age limit for the General category candidates is 32 years, while OBC candidates can attempt the exam until 35 and SC/ST candidates until 37.

Many EWS candidates believe that this discrepancy ignores the financial and structural disadvantages they face.

Financial struggles and career sacrifices

For many aspirants, UPSC preparation is not just an exam but a years-long pursuit that often comes with financial sacrifices.

Tahir, who has been preparing for eight years and has exhausted all six attempts, highlighted how financial struggles hindered his journey.

"I couldn’t afford a coaching foundation course or test series. Only after clearing the Prelims did I receive a Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) scholarship that helped me enroll in the test series. To support myself, I had to take up part-time work like paper checking. The age limit restriction further complicated my journey, forcing me to explore alternative career options," he said.

Similarly, Sumeet Majumdar, another Civil Services aspirant, who attempted the exam three times, faced disruptions due to the nationwide lockdown and lack of coaching resources. However, he pointed out that age limits affect not just government jobs but also private-sector employment.

"Age becomes a limiting factor in private organisations too. Employers hesitate to hire candidates with career gaps, especially those aged 32 or older. This creates another challenge for aspirants who dedicate years to UPSC preparation," said Majumdar.

For some aspirants, the rigid age limits meant they had to give up on UPSC altogether.

Virbhushan Sonar, who reached the age limit threshold, told EdexLive, "Due to age restrictions and increasing family pressure, I had to sacrifice my dream of joining the Civil Services and explore opportunities in the private sector. The high court’s decision is a step in the right direction, as it gives aspirants a fair chance to pursue their goals."

Temporary relief or lasting change?

While the high court’s decision offers immediate relief for this year’s UPSC aspirants, it is unclear whether the age relaxation will become a permanent policy.

Many aspirants argue that a one-time relief is not enough — the government must institutionalise age relaxations for EWS candidates, similar to those for OBC, SC, and ST categories.

With the UPSC CSE 2025 application deadline set for February 18, eligible candidates now have just seven days to apply under the interim relaxation. However, their final eligibility remains subject to the high court’s final ruling.