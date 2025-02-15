KCET 2025: KEA issues guidelines for document verification

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released detailed guidelines for the verification of documents for KCET 2025, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can access the official notice on KEA's website at https://kea.kar.nic.in.



Students who have claimed Clause Code 'A' but have not studied from Classes I to X in Kannada medium, rural, or religious/linguistic minority reservations — yet whose seven years of study have been successfully verified through SATS — will receive a Claim Certificate marked as "Successfully Verified." These candidates are not required to visit any college for verification, as their applications are considered accepted.



However, students who have claimed Clause Code 'A' and studied for 10 years (Class I to X), while also seeking Kannada Medium, Rural, Religious, or Linguistic reservations, will receive a Claim Certificate marked as "Claimed Verified," "Claimed Not Verified," or "Not Claimed." Such candidates must visit the Principal of their PUC/XII or the nearest Government PU college with the relevant original documents (as per the KEA format) and a set of Xerox copies for verification.



The schedule for document verification of students who have selected Clause Codes 'B,' 'C,' 'D,' 'I,' 'J,' 'K,' 'L,' 'M,' and 'N' (excluding Clause Code 'A') will be published on the KEA website.



Students under Clause Codes 'E,' 'F,' 'G,' 'H,' and 'O' must have their academic documents verified at their respective PUC/XII. However, documents related to Defence, ex-Defence, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and ex-CAPF categories must be submitted separately for verification at KEA.



The verification of 371(j), Caste, and Caste-Income Certificate RD numbers is being conducted online. Candidates should ensure their certificates are valid and enter the correct RD numbers in the application form.



The Principal of the concerned colleges will finalise the verification by clicking "OK" after reviewing the documents. If any forgery or fake documents are detected, KEA will disqualify the candidate from the counselling process, and legal action will be taken.



KCET 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.



The registration process, which began on January 23, will conclude on February 18, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards starting from March 25, 2025. For further details, candidates should visit the official KEA website.