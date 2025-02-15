JKPSC CCE Prelims admit cards out: Download here

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will issue the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE) Prelims Admit Card 2024 today, Saturday, February 15.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can obtain their admit card on the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

The official notice read: "The Admit Cards will be available on the Commission's website http://www.jkpsc.nic.in w.e.f 15.02.2025 (Saturday). The candidates are directed to follow the below instructions for downloading their e-Admit Card for the said examination," Times of India stated in a report.

Candidates can download the admit card by following the instructions:

Visit the JKPSC's official website, jkpsc.nic.in. Click the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 link on the home page. A new page will open, prompting candidates to input their login information. Your admit card will be displayed after you click the submit button. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

If a candidate is unable to download the admit card, they may appear before the commission on or before February 19 with valid proof of having completed the online application form and paid the online fee; otherwise, it will be assumed that they are not interested in taking the examination. No claim will be accepted after February 19.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Exam will be held on February 23. The exam will be held in two sessions: morning from 10 am to 12 pm, and afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm.