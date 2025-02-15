Father compelled to clean hospital floor after daughter vomits? Health department initiates investigation

In a distressing incident at Shantipur State General Hospital in Nadia, the father of a five-year-old girl was reportedly compelled to clean the floor after his ailing daughter vomited during a medical examination. This was stated in a report by the Times of India. The health department has responded by launching an investigation into the matter.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, February 14. According to the father, Samir Shil, he and his wife brought their daughter to the hospital around 1 am. The child was experiencing severe symptoms, including loose stools and vomiting. While the on-duty doctor, identified as Tanmoy Sarkar, was assessing the girl's condition, she vomited. Shil alleges that Dr Sarkar then insisted he clean the floor himself.



Deeply troubled by the incident, Shil filed a formal complaint with the hospital superintendent, Tarak Barman. In response, Barman has established a three-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations that were raised, stated the report by the Times of India.



This event has raised significant concerns about patient care and the responsibilities of medical staff in government healthcare facilities. The outcome of the investigation is awaited to determine the appropriate course of action.