CBSE Board Exams start on a successful note; exam held at 7,824 centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2025 for Classes X and XII commenced successfully today, February 15, with the Class X English and Class XII Entrepreneurship exams being the first to take place.

Students from 7,842 centers across India and 26 other countries participated in the exams, adhering to strict guidelines to ensure a fair and secure examination process.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examinations for CBSE, reported that the exams were conducted smoothly at all centres. “The Class X English exam was held at 7,780 centres with over 23.86 lakh students appearing, while the Class XII Entrepreneurship exam took place at 995 centres with around 23,000 students," he told the media, India Today reports.

To maintain the integrity of the exams and create a stress-free environment for students, CBSE implemented rigorous protocols. Schools and exam centers were provided with clear instructions, and various precautionary measures were enforced to ensure the process remained secure.

The day before the exams, CBSE organised a live webinar for school principals in the Delhi-NCR region, focusing on essential examination guidelines. The session was led by CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh, with Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj facilitating the discussion. Dr Antriksh Johri, Director (IT) of CBSE, concluded the webinar with a vote of thanks.

CBSE reiterated its dedication to conducting the exams fairly and efficiently, while also prioritising the well-being of students. The board encouraged students to remain confident and perform to the best of their abilities.

As the exams progress, CBSE has advised students to stay informed through official updates on its website. With over 42 lakh students from more than 30,000 schools participating this year, CBSE remains committed to ensuring a seamless and well-organised examination process.