CBSE Board Exam 2025 updates: Class X, XII exams begin today across India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to commence the CBSE Board Exam 2025 today, February 15, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. The Class X and XII board exams will be conducted nationwide from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

On the first day, Class X students will appear for English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers, while Class XII students will take the Entrepreneurship exam.



The CBSE Class X and XII admit cards were released on February 3. They contain key details such as roll number, date of birth, exam name, candidate’s name, parent’s or guardian’s name, exam centre details, CWSN category (if applicable), admit card ID, and subjects with corresponding exam dates.



Candidates must enter the exam centre before 10 am and carry their CBSE-issued admit card along with only permissible stationery items. Students are also required to wear their school uniforms when appearing for the exam.



This year, approximately 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are expected to take the Class X and XII Board exams. Stay tuned for real-time updates, including exam guidelines, expert analysis, and student reactions.



CBSE Board Exam 2025: Entry for class X, XII students closes

The entry gates for Class X and XII students have now closed.



