Bengaluru woman caught using laptop while driving, traffic police issue stern warning

A woman in Bengaluru was caught using her laptop while driving, prompting the city’s traffic police to issue a strong warning against such reckless behaviour, stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.



The incident came to light after the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic North, Bengaluru, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) that showed the woman balancing her laptop on the steering wheel while navigating the road. Alongside the video, the police also posted an image of the woman being fined for the violation.



Sharing the footage, the DCP Traffic North stated, "Work from home, not from the car while driving," highlighting the dangers of multitasking behind the wheel.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 75,000 views and more than 1,300 likes on social media platform X.



How did X users react?

Users on X responded sharply to the viral clip, slamming the woman’s reckless behaviour and calling for stricter enforcement against distracted driving.



A few users noted that watching YouTube videos and TV serials while driving is becoming an increasingly common issue, particularly among auto-rickshaw drivers, putting two-wheeler riders at serious risk. Others blamed corporate work culture for fostering such dangerous multitasking habits, arguing that employers and managers should also be held responsible.



Many demanded stricter penalties, with some urging authorities to impose hefty fines to deter similar behaviour. They argued that such actions not only endanger lives but also reflect an unhealthy work culture that pressures employees to stay connected at all times.



Additionally, concerns were raised about cab and auto drivers frequently using mobile phones while driving. Many users advocated for stricter speed limits and enhanced regulations for public transportation to curb such risky practices.