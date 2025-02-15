AUD student union elections to be held on February 27 after five-year hiatus

Student union elections at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will be held on February 27, marking the return of the electoral process after a gap of more than five years. This was stated in a report by The Hindu. The results will be announced the following day, as per an official notification issued by the university.



The last student body elections at AUD took place in September 2019. “Subsequent elections were put on hold due to pandemic-related restrictions, after which it took some time to settle in,” a university official said. Over the past few years, student organisations have been consistently advocating for the elections to resume.



Welcoming the announcement, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), which had dominated the 2019 elections, released a statement expressing “happiness and a sense of achievement,” noting that it had been running a “relentless campaign” for the elections since January this year.



Tentative schedule

As per the tentative election schedule, the deadline for filing nominations is February 17, while candidates can withdraw their nominations by February 18.



The final list of candidates will be announced on February 20, following which campaigning will officially commence. Campaigning will continue until February 25, providing candidates an opportunity to reach out to students. A key event in the process, the counsellors’ debate, is scheduled for February 24.



With the elections set to take place after a prolonged break, student political groups are expected to engage in intense campaigning, making this a closely watched contest on campus.