“Was more of a class clown”: Bill Gates on his days as a student

Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft, discussed his childhood in an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

The billionaire was promoting his latest book Source Code on social media, inviting readers to ask questions about his memoir. When asked if he was a nerd at school, Gates explained that he was more of a "class clown”, NDTV reports.

Sharing the question on his Instagram Stories, Bill Gates wrote, “I was actually the class clown for a long time. But there were two experiences that helped me realize I wanted to be more than that.”

"First, I started getting paired up for class projects with the other kids in class who got bad grades-and I thought, ‘Holy sh*t, they actually think I'm stupid.' Second, I became best friends with a guy named Kent Evans, who got great grades and dreamed big and made me want to do the same,” he said, talking about the experience that changed his outlook.

When asked if he ever got into trouble with his parents for sneaking out at night, the 69-year-old stated that his parents were undoubtedly aware of his slipping away, but they never objected as long as he maintained his grades and stayed out of trouble.