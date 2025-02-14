US visa rules: Stricter norms forcing Indian graduates to return home?

Stricter Many Indians who have overstayed their student visas in the United States of America are considering returning to India, amidst increased scrutiny and harsher enforcement of immigration restrictions in the USA.

Worried about regular workplace inspections and restricted job possibilities, these young people, largely aged 25 to 32, say they are always afraid of being caught, chained, and deported, reports the Times of India.

According to recent data from the Centre for Immigration Studies, almost 7,000 Indian students overstayed their visas in fiscal year 2023, the highest among international students.

Speaking to the Times of India, graduates say they have no options left after completing their education and Optional Practical Training (OPT). “We can continue working in gas stations or restaurants, but who wants to live like this, constantly playing hide-and-seek with the authorities?" a master’s student asks.

OPT allows F-1 visa holders to work temporarily for up to 12 months after graduation. However, for those who have overstayed their visas, securing employment legally is no longer possible.

Many Indian graduates from US universities are burdened with educational loans. According to the Times of India, some have spent years working long hours in low-wage jobs to support themselves, only to see their hopes of a solid career fade.

This issue is especially concerning given the rapid increase of Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States. As of the 2023-24 academic year, over 3.32 lakh Indian students were enrolled at US colleges, exceeding Chinese students for the first time since 2009.

Inputs taken and paraphrased from the report titled "Stricter US rules force overstaying Indian students to consider homecoming" by Amisha Rajani for Times of India